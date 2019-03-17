Southwest, mechanics reach tentative deal in labor dispute

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Southwest Airlines planes are loaded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Southwest Airlines and a union representing its mechanics say they're on the verge of ending a bitter, long-running labor dispute that has triggered hundreds of flight cancellations and raised safety concerns. The two sides say the breakthrough announced Saturday, March 16, 2019, consists of a preliminary agreement on a new contract after six years of negotiation between Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo