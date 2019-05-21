Another retail chain will shut down. Here’s what it means in the Sacramento area

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Dressbarn announced Monday that it will close all of its 650 stores, including locations in Natomas, Folsom, Elk Grove and Roseville.

No closing dates were announced by the struggling chain, founded in 1962 in Stamford, Connecticut. It sells women’s clothing and accessories and employs about 6,800 people.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer, in a news release.

Dressbarn has stores at the Park Place 2 Shopping Center on Natomas Boulevard and Del Paso Road in North Natomas, in the Creekside Town Center near the Roseville Galleria, at Greenback Lane and Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, in the Folsom Premium Outlets and at the Elk Grove Commons.

The company, based in Manwah, New Jersey, said business will continue as usual for now at the stores and in online sales. This includes credit cards, returns, refunds, gift cards and loyalty rewards.

Dressbarn comes on the heels of several recent closures by retail chains. They include Sears, Kmart, Orchard Supply Hardware and Payless ShoeSource.

Some of the vacancies have been filled, or will be soon, in the Sacramento Valley.