Georgia county seeks more sales of surplus property

A Georgia county is selling its surplus property and has already made $1.6 million from four sites.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Cobb County still is looking to sell several properties including a single-family brick home and a former senior daycare facility.

County Chairman Mike Boyce says the process of selling public property is more complicated than private sales, which has frustrated some potential buyers.

He says the county must first advertise the property as a surplus and then hire a third-party appraiser if there's any interest. He says it's only then that the property is put out for bid.