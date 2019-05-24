Suspect in Utah shooting found in Idaho after 2-day manhunt

This undated booking photo provided by the Idaho State Police shows Jonathan Llana, 45. A search was underway Thursday, May 23, 2019 in southern Idaho for Llana, suspected of shooting and killing a motorist on a Utah highway, Idaho State Police said in a statement. (Idaho State Police via AP)

Idaho police captured a man Friday afternoon suspected of shooting and killing a motorist in northern Utah earlier this week after a two-day manhunt.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Jonathan Llana about 3:15 p.m. in an area of southern Idaho outside of Pocatello where officers had been searching, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. No officers or residents were injured.

The Los Angeles man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Wednesday night shooting that killed Dennis Gwyther, 50, of Salt Lake City and injured Gwyther's passenger.

The victim's husband, Matt Gwyther, said in a statement he wants "swift justice" for the suspect and said his partner was a man who loved to have fun and laugh.

Matt Gwyther said in a Facebook post that he and Dennis Gwyther married on Dec. 10, 2013, the day gay marriage was legalized in Utah. He said Dennis Gwyther was the "love of his life" who enjoyed being the "bonus dad" to his two teenage children.

He said Dennis Gwyther loved kidding around and playing jokes and was like a "kid inside an adult body." He said he loved gadgets and was a genius with technology, loved writing and did sound and lighting for clubs in Salt Lake City.

Dennis Gwyther was also a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights, his husband said.

Utah officials said the two victims were heading toward Idaho on Interstate 84 in northern Utah when the suspect fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. Idaho troopers chased Llana's vehicle until it crashed into a canal in southern Idaho. Llana then fled on foot, police said.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said.

Gwyther worked as a flight attendant for SkyWest Airlines, company spokesman Wes Horrocks said. He said the company is shocked and saddened by the killing.