Business & Real Estate

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery advanced 23 cents at $5.0260 a bushel; Jul corn rose 14.60 cents at $4.13 a bushel; July oats was up 5.80 cents at $3.1640 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 18 cents at 8.4840 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.1185 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .84 cent $1.4362 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 3.35 cents at .8500 a pound.

  Comments  