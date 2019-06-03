Hearings planned on New Mexico’s hemp manufacturing rule

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will be hosting two public hearings on a newly developed hemp manufacturing rule.

The first meeting will be June 27 in Albuquerque. There will be another meeting the following day at the agency's office in Las Cruces.

The proposed rule establishes regulations related to the licensing, fees, eligibility and inspection requirements for people involved in specific activities involving the testing of raw hemp for regulatory purposes.

The rule also will pertain to people involved in specific activities related to the breeding of hemp.

The comment period runs through June 28.

Legislation signed into law earlier this year grants the agriculture department and the state environment department regulatory authority over manufacturers, processors, labs, researchers and plant breeders.