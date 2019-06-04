Business & Real Estate
Students accused of using stolen credit cards for tuition
Two University of New Hampshire students have been accused of using stolen credit cards to pay for tuition.
Foster's.com reports one student, 20-year-old Chunyang Li, allegedly sought to pay the university over $56,000 for services using credit cards from nine people. Each was charged the same amount, a little over $6,200. Police said the credit card owners were from Texas, California, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Australia.
The other student, 20-year-old Chenghan Wang, was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor of a fraud attempt. Wang allegedly used a credit card to charge over $6,300 to pay UNH from a person who lived in Maryland. Wang also allegedly sought to use the same card to charge a smaller amount.
Both men pleaded not guilty and have been released on $5,000 bond.
