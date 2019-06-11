Italian manufacturer Modula to establish facility in Ohio

An Italian-based manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems has announced that it will invest $26.5 million to establish a new manufacturing and logistics facility in Ohio.

Modula made the announcement Tuesday in Washington D.C. It said the facility will be in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. The company said the investment will provide 100 jobs, expand Modula's manufacturing capacity and increase its access to customers across the country.

Modula says it has more than 15,000 customers around the world and a production plant in Lewiston, Maine, in addition to plants in Italy and China.

Modula Inc. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Pagano was joined Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, both Republicans.