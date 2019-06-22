Rhode Island House to finish work on nearly $10B budget

Rhode Island's House of Representatives is set to finish work on a nearly $10 billion state budget.

Lawmakers return to the State House Saturday morning.

House leaders had hoped to finish voting Friday night. The chamber passed most of the budget articles.

But after long debates about funding for the homeless, staffing at the Department of Children, Youth and Families and zoning control in Providence, a recess was called at 10:30 p.m.

The $9.97 billion budget would expand the state's pre-kindergarten program and add six new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing the total to nine. It would create a board of trustees for the University of Rhode Island.

It doesn't include the governor's proposals for legalizing recreational marijuana, expanding the state's free college tuition program, increasing the minimum wage or adding several new taxes.