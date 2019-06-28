Suffering lawsuits and bankruptcy, Ciao restaurant in Roseville to close this weekend

How to make a better pizza at home Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home.

Ciao, an Italian eatery in Roseville that has faced legal troubles and bankruptcy in recent months, will be shutting down this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Ciao management said June 30 would be its last day in business, but did not elaborate.

The owners of the restaurant — which opened in December 2017 and is located at 1410 E. Roseville Parkway — have been entangled in a legal battle involving allegations of embezzlement since March, just two months before Ciao filed for bankruptcy, according to Placer County court records.

Marc Riedel, a co-owner of Ciao, filed suit on March 6 against Miranda Mulgeci, another co-owner, alleging that she and her husband, Joe Charity, embezzled thousands from the company, according to court records.

Charity was working as a paid consultant to Ciao until he was fired in late February on allegations of embezzlement, according to the complaint.

Mulgeci and Charity are alleged to have had sole access to Ciao’s financial accounts and refused to share information with Riedel, and are further alleged to have transferred money out of Ciao’s accounts for personal use, according to the complaint.

Ciao Restaurants LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 30 and a bankruptcy status report from last week alleges Mulgeci and Charity had embezzled as much as $300,000, placing undue financial distress on the business.

“Riedel believes that Mulgeci and Charity have fled to Italy and are in hiding,” the status report said.

Earlier this month, Ciao was sued by food distributor Performance Food Group Inc., alleging the restaurant had not paid more than $3,000 owed to it, according to court documents.

Now the soon-to-be shuttered Italian restaurant is offering a 25%-off sale on bottled wines for its final weekend, according to Ciao’s Facebook post.

“We regret to inform you, this restaurant whom we all have grown to love, will no longer be giving service,” the post said. “Before we have to say goodbye, come and enjoy a little taste of Italy with recipes that will enlighten your tastebuds one last time.”

The 4,200 square foot retail space at 1410 E. Roseville Parkway is listed for lease at a rate of $31.80 to $33.00 per square foot per year.

The company’s other eatery, Ciao Pizza, closed in May.