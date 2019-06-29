The Latest: Trump says holding off new China tariffs for now

President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia. (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's holding off on new China tariffs for the "time being" and the U.S. and China will restart stalled trade talks.

Trump made the announcement Saturday in Japan following a lengthy meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He says U.S. tariffs already in place against Chinese imports will remain, but that new tariffs he's threatened to slap on billions worth of other Chinese goods will not be put in place.

Trump says "we're going to work with China where we left off."

Talks broke off after several rounds of negotiations after the U.S. accused China of reneging on agreements it had already made.

4:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he may be meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Sunday during a visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea. But he says nothing has been set just yet.

Trump offered the update during a press conference as he wraps up his appearance at the Group of 20 summit in Japan hours after tweeting his invitation.

Trump says Kim has responded to the offer and was "very receptive" to the idea. He says: "We may be meeting with Chairman Kim... we'll find out."

It's unclear whether Trump was referring to a private communication or public comments from North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who called the prospect of a meeting a "very interesting suggestion."

___

3:07 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a new cease-fire in a yearlong trade war.

That's according to Xinhua, the Chinese state-run news agency. The outlet reported Saturday that the leaders had agreed that stalled trade talks would resume and that the U.S. would hold off on threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The two leaders had sought to de-escalate a prolonged trade war between the economic powerhouses despite doubts about their willingness to compromise on a long term solution.

The apparent truce marks a pattern for talks between Trump and Xi, who have professed their friendship with each other and hit the pause button on protectionist measures after their conversations, only to see negotiations later break down over the contentious details.