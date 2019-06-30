Hawaii inmate software update program delayed as cost rises

Hawaii's Department of Public Safety doesn't have an updated software system for tracking and managing information on inmates after spending $1.4 million over four years on the project, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

The newspaper says a Honolulu company called Pas de Chocolat was awarded the contract through the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaii.

That contract became an issue earlier this year during Senate confirmation hearings for the two top officials at the Department of Public Safety, the newspaper reports. Department officials said there was nothing improper about the contract.

The newspaper says it found in a review of hundreds of pages of contract-related documents obtained through public records requests that although work on two of three phases of the contract was initially supposed to be completed by mid-2015, the contract for those phases was amended nine times and extended through 2019 as its costs continued to escalate.