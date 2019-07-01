Exuberant crowds celebrate historic Pride

Holding a clear sign, Kaylah Denton, 15, of Poughkeepsie, New York, center, watches the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Exuberant crowds carrying rainbow colors filled the streets of New York and other cities to celebrate gay pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.

Police say New York's pride march ended at about 12:30 a.m. Monday — 12½ hours after it began.

In San Francisco, about 40 people interrupted the parade for about an hour and two people were arrested while protesting police and corporation presence.

In Chicago, the city's first openly gay mayor was one of seven grand marshals. Lori Lightfoot walked alongside her wife and wore a "Chicago Proud" T-shirt.

In Turkey, police dispersed activists who gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to promote rights for gay and transgender people. Turkish authorities had banned the Pride event for the fifth year.