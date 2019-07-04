Plane makes emergency landing in Boston after fire on board

A fire aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that the crew extinguished the fire. All 217 passengers on Flight 138 from New York as well as the crew were safely evacuated after landing. One passenger refused treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

Police said the fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction in a passenger seat.

It was the second unusual landing at Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday. Earlier, an American Airlines jetliner from Chicago declared an emergency as it approached the city but landed without incident.

The airline says the pilot of Flight 1172 called in an emergency when a cockpit light indicated an unspecified potential mechanical problem as the plane approached Boston.