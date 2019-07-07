Saudi king meets UK treasury chief ahead of Aramco listing

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has met British treasury chief Philip Hammond to discuss economic and financial investments between the two countries and security cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The British Foreign Office says Hammond is traveling with a delegation that includes the UK investment minister and CEO of London's stock exchange as Saudi Arabia mulls listing internationally a much-anticipated and long-delayed public offering of its oil company Aramco by 2021.

The UK says Hammond is in the Red Sea city of Jiddah as part of the government's ongoing support for Saudi Arabia's economic and social reforms.

Hammond is also expected to hold meetings with the foreign, finance, investment and interior ministers of Saudi Arabia.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the meeting with King Salman took place on Sunday.