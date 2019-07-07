The Latest: Ballot box stolen in Athens after polls close

Greek Prime Minister and Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras enters in a car after casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Greeks are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts but is still struggling to emerge from a crippling nearly decade-long financial crisis. AP Photo

The Latest on Greece's parliamentary election (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Police say a ballot box was stolen from a polling station in central Athens moments after voting ended in Greece's parliamentary election.

Authorities said a group of young people seized the ballot box and left the polling station inside a school in the capital's central Exarcheia area on Sunday.

Incidents involving anarchist groups are common in that part of Athens.

___

7:00 p.m.

Exit polls in Greece's general election indicate conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a comfortable victory over left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The exit polls from Sunday's election predicted Mitsotakis' New Democracy party would win enough seats in Greece's 300-member parliament to form a government without needing to enter a coalition with another party.

The vote was Greece's first parliamentary election since the country emerged from three successive international bailouts and as it continues to struggle from a crippling financial crisis of nearly a decade.

___

7:00 a.m.

Greeks have begun voting in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts.

The vote is held three months earlier than originally planned after left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saw his support erode during European elections.

Opinion polls suggest Greeks are set to defy the recent European trend of increasing support for populist parties, with conservative opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear favorite to win.

Sunday's vote comes as the country gradually emerges from a brutal nearly decade-long financial crisis that saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket, and Greece's economy slashed by a quarter.

Greece was dependent for survival until last summer on international bailouts, and had to impose deep reforms, including massive spending cuts and tax hikes, to qualify for the rescue loans.