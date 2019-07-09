Dems want Acosta to quit for role in financier’s sex plea

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta listen during a meeting of the President's National Council of the American Worker in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The arrest of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein on child sex trafficking charges is raising new questions about the future of Acosta as well as Epstein’s relationships with several major political figures, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. AP Photo

A growing collection of congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's labor secretary should resign because of his role in a 2008 plea deal that let a billionaire financier escape prison time for alleged sex crimes.

Among the Democrats calling Tuesday for Alexander Acosta to resign were Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 presidential candidate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night that Acosta should step aside.

Acosta was a federal prosecutor in South Florida when he was involved in a secret 2008 plea deal that let Epstein avoid federal charges.

That investigation involved at least 40 teenage girls. The agreement let him avoid a possible life sentence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Epstein was charged in New York on Monday in a new federal indictment accusing him of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.