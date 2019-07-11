House Democrats move to pass a trimmed defense bill

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Democratic-controlled House is moving to put a liberalized stamp on Pentagon policy with a $725 billion defense policy measure that pares back the Trump administration’s defense request and authority to make war against Iran. AP Photo

The Democratic-controlled House is moving to put a liberalized stamp on Pentagon policy with a $725 billion measure that pares back the Trump administration's defense request and its authority to make war against Iran.

In passing the legislation Friday, Democratic leaders are hoping to regain their balance as their caucus still smarts from a fight between moderates and progressives over last month's $4.6 billion border bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took heat over her handling of that measure, but the path for the defense measure has gone far more smoothly.

The House measure, which cuts President Donald Trump's $750 billion request for the military by $17 billion, is still too rich for some progressives, who also balk at its continued funding of overseas military operations.