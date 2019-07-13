Armstrong, Aldrin were first of 12 men to walk on the moon

This combination of photos made available by NASA shows the 12 men who have walked on the moon. Top row from left are Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 - 1969; Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Apollo 11 - 1969; Charles "Pete" Conrad, Apollo 12 - 1969 and Alan L. Bean, Apollo 12 - 1969. Middle row from left are Alan Shepard, Apollo 14 - 1971; Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14 - 1971; David Scott, Apollo 15 - 1971 and James B. Irwin, Apollo 15 - 1971. Bottom row from left are John Young, Apollo 16 - 1972; Charles M. Duke Jr., Apollo 16 - 1972; Eugene A. Cernan, Apollo 17 - 1972 and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, Apollo 17 - 1972. (NASA via AP) AP

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.

The moonwalkers were:

Apollo 11 (1969)

— Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.

— Buzz Aldrin

Apollo 12 (1969)

— Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.

— Alan Bean. Died in 2018.

Apollo 14 (1971)

— Alan Shepard. Died in 1998

— Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.

Apollo 15 (1971)

— David Scott

— James Irwin. Died in 1991.

Apollo 16 (1972)

— John Young. Died in 2018.

— Charles Duke

Apollo 17 (1972)

— Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.

— Harrison "Jack" Schmitt