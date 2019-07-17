Wednesday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick's head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday, a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels' 7-2 home victory.

Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Marisnick ran over Lucroy while trying to score in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. He's out for at least three more weeks. Marisnick is currently appealing his two-game suspension for the collision.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer Héctor Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspension and fine Wednesday, a day after the incident in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 9-8 home victory. Neris is appealing the suspension, making him eligible to pitch Wednesday night against Los Angeles.

Neris was ejected after hitting Freese in the back with the next pitch after Matt Beaty hit a two-run homer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Speedy outfielder Terrance Gore has been traded to the New York Yankees by the Kansas City Royals for cash.

The deal was announced Wednesday before New York's scheduled game against the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed due to a forecast of severe inclement weather. Gore was not added to the Yankees' 40-man roster, and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 5-foot-7 Gore is one of the fastest players in the majors and could be called up when major league rosters expand in September. He gives the AL East leaders a potential pinch-runner deluxe in the late innings of critical games down the stretch — perhaps even come playoff time in October.

A right-handed hitter, the 28-year-old Gore was designated for assignment by the rebuilding Royals last week. He batted .275 (14 for 51) with 13 stolen bases in 18 attempts over a career-high 37 games for Kansas City this year.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander's first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1.

The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland's game against Detroit on Wednesday.

Kluber remains on the 60-day injured list and is several weeks away from potentially beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique on Wednesday and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning of the Phillies' 9-8 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

He is batting .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 33 games with the Phillies since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on June 2.

HOCKEY

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher has signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche that runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old forward had 16 goals and 16 assists for Colorado last season. He added four goals and two assists in a dozen playoff games, including two goals and an assist against San Jose in Game 6 of their second-round series on May 6.

Compher was one of eight NHL players with at least three short-handed, power-play and game-winning goals in 2018-19, and he was the first Colorado player to accomplish that feat since Joe Sakic in 2000-01.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.

The team announced the move Wednesday. Hicketts played in 11 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19. He also had 27 points in 64 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The 23-year-old Hicketts has no goals and three assists in 16 career NHL games.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

More than 50,000 former college athletes next month will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA in a case that challenged its caps on compensation.

Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs in Alston vs. the NCAA, said Wednesday 53,748 FBS football players and Division I men's and women's basketball players who competed between March 2010-March 2017 are eligible to receive compensation.

The law firm said payments will range from $5,000 to $7,500 for those who competed for four years and checks will start being distributed in late August. Distribution was held up by one objector to the settlement, who missed a July 17 deadline to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

The settlement of damages in the case was approved by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in 2017. Earlier this year Wilken issued a narrow ruling against the NCAA in the Alston case, saying the association could not cap compensation to athletes related to education.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person has avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.

Person was sentenced on Wednesday to 200 hours of community service during the two years the Probation Department will supervise him. Judge Loretta A. Preska said "no purpose would be served by incarceration."

Sentencing guidelines called for two years in prison, though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge also received lenient sentences.

Person, who was in financial trouble at the time, accepted $91,500 in bribes to parlay his relationships with top players to steer them to a financial adviser, federal prosecutors said.

OBITUARY

BOSTON (AP) — Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85.

A Red Sox spokesman confirmed his death Wednesday night.

Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959-63, batting .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs. But his place in history was made when he stepped on the field as a pinch-runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959.

The Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to field a black player.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ernie Broglio, a 21-game winner in 1960 who is remembered most as the player traded by the St. Louis Cardinals for Hall of Famer Lou Brock, has died. He was 83.

Broglio's daughter, Donna Broglio Cavallaro, confirmed her father's death on social media. Another daughter, Nancy Broglio Salerno, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Broglio had been battling cancer and died Tuesday night.

Broglio tied for the major league lead in victories and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 1960 with St. Louis. He pitched solidly for the Cardinals until being sent to the Chicago Cubs for Brock during the 1964 season. Brock broke out after the trade, hitting .348 with 33 stolen bases and helping St. Louis win that year's World Series.

The right-handed Broglio struggled with injuries and went 7-19 over 2½ seasons with the Cubs. He didn't pitch in the majors after 1966 and finished his career 77-74 with a 3.74 ERA.