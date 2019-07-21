Libya’s largest oil field shut down over pipeline closure

Libya's national oil company has suspended operations at the country's largest oil field over the "unlawful" closure of a pipeline valve.

The National Oil Corporation announced the move late Saturday without saying who was behind the closure of the pipeline linking the field to the port of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean coast. It says the pipeline was blocked late Friday.

The Sharara oil field, which produces around 290,000 barrels a day, is controlled by forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter. His self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on the capital, Tripoli, in April, where they are now locked in a stalemated battle with militias loosely aligned with a U.N.-recognized government.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.