West Virginia newspaper to end Monday print edition

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington will stop publishing a Monday print edition in a cost-cutting move.

The newspaper says starting Aug. 5, its Monday edition will be available on its website, along with its app and electronic edition that shows print pages in a digital format.

HD Media Publisher Jim Heady says the move "was the best way to reduce expenses without hurting the integrity of The Herald-Dispatch. This change will give us the ability to better position ourselves, where we can continue to provide the best content and service to our readers and advertisers."

Customers' home delivery rates will remain unchanged.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Charleston Gazette-Mail also stopped publishing a Monday print edition in 2017. HD Media purchased the Gazette-Mail last year.