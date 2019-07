Cafe du Monde to open in City Park next week

A famous New Orleans coffee shop is ready to bring their beignets to its new location at City Park.

News outlets report Cafe du Monde announced their new shop will open and begin operating on July 31 at the Casino Building.

The cafe had been operating a food truck in the area since January as the space was being renovated. The new space is inspired by the cafe's original location in the French Quarter.

Cafe du Monde won the bidding process for the space in December. It'd been occupied since 2012 by Morning Call, another coffee shop famous for the powdered sugar confection.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Losing the bid left Morning Call homeless but the owner says the shop could have a new home soon at a location nearby.