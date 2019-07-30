Utility encouraging members to conserve power on hot day

The Vermont Electric Cooperative is encouraging members to conserve electricity as demand is expected to spike because of high temperatures throughout New England.

The utility is asking customers to conserve power from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday by turning off unnecessary lights, delaying the use of appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and clothes dryers and reduce air conditioning.

Energy services planner Jake Brown says when the cooperative can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity when demand is high across the region, it helps control electricity rates for all co-op members over the long term.

The cooperative provides power to about 32,000 members in 75 communities.

The National Weather Service says heat index values are expected to be in the 90-to-95 range for portions of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley on Tuesday.