Hood, Hosemann, DuPree among Mississippi primary winners

Mississippi Democrats and Republicans were deciding their nominees for governor and several other state and local offices in primary elections Tuesday.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Attorney General Jim Hood vanquished seven candidates, including Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith and retired Jackson State University administrator Velesha P. Williams. On the Republican side, Tate Reeves was leading former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster, but it was unclear in the early hours after polls closed if Reeves would avoid a runoff.

GOP voters also weighed in on contested primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, while Democrats picked nominee for secretary of state. Voters in some parts of the state saw contested primaries for public service commissioner and transportation commissioner.

Voters were also deciding nominees for state legislative and county races.

Runoffs will be Aug. 27 in any races in which a candidate doesn't get a majority Tuesday, while winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

GOVERNOR

Reeves and Hood, clear favorites for governor in their respective parties from the outset, focused their fire on each other. Other candidates sought to derail them. Reeves said Hood is a liberal tied to the national Democratic party. Waller presented himself as a pragmatist who would do more to improve roads and extend health insurance coverage. Foster gained attention when he told a female reporter that she could not ride in his truck to report on his campaign unless she were chaperoned by a male colleague. Hood argued that a less partisan approach would benefit Mississippians, and he criticized Republican tax cuts as aimed at corporations, as opposed to his own proposal to remove the sales tax on groceries.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Three-term Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann easily beat little known Shane Quick of Lake Cormorant in the Republican primary. Hosemann will face Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes in November. Hughes was unopposed.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republicans were choosing among three candidates: state Treasurer Lynn Fitch, longtime Republican activist Andy Taggart and state Rep. Mark Baker. Baker promised an activist agenda on hot-button topics such as immigration and religious freedom, while he also says he would eliminate contracts with outside lawyers that he has long criticized. Taggart noted his experience as chief of staff for former Gov. Kirk Fordice and says he's running to fight illegal drugs after one of his sons took his own life after struggling with drugs. Fitch said she wants to fight opioids and human trafficking and protect vulnerable Mississippians from harm. The Republican nominee will face Jennifer Riley Collins, a military veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree, the unsuccessful Democratic nominee for governor in 2011, cruised to victory over Lexington resident Maryra Hodges Hunt. The Republican primary between state Sen. Michael Watson and southern district Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton was more contentious, with the two frequently trading accusations. Britton proposed to expand the office's role in promoting economic growth. Watson wanted the secretary of state to take over issuing driver's licenses and has proposed to start screening for noncitizens trying to register to vote. DuPree proposes a no-excuses early voting period.

TREASURER

State Sen. Eugene "Buck" Clarke and David McRae touted money management skills as they compete for the Republican nomination. Clarke is an accountant who helped write state budgets as Senate Appropriations Committee chairman. McRae is an investment manager descended from a family that owned department stores and is making his second run for treasurer, spending heavily from his own money. The winner faces Democrat Addie Lee Green, a former Bolton alderwoman.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER

Northern district Democrat Brandon Presley is unopposed. In the central district, Republicans voted for 2015 nominee Brent Bailey over Mississippi Development Authority employee Nic Lott. Central district Democrats were choosing among frequent candidate Dorothy "Dot" Benford, current commission employee Ryan Brown, lawyer Bruce Burton, and Jackson City Councilman De'Keither A. Stamps. In the southern district, former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran beat Sugar Stallings of Biloxi for the Democratic nomination, while Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell faced Kiln contractor Kelvin Schulz.

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER

The northern district featured a five-way Republican battle among Trey Bowman, John Caldwell, E.A. Hathcock, Jeremy Martin, and Geoffrey Yoste. The winner faces Democrat Joey Grist, who is unopposed. In the central district, state Sen. Willie Simmons faced Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace for the Democratic nod, while Brandon Mayor Butch Lee sought the GOP nomination against Ricky Pennington Jr. of Vicksburg. In the southern district, incumbent Tom King was challenged in the Republican primary by former state Sen. Tony Smith and former Mississippi Department of Transportation employee Chad Toney. No Democrats qualified in the southern district.