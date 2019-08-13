Alaska governor cuts funds for cold housing research center

Budget cuts by Alaska's governor include funding for the state's Cold Climate Housing Research Center.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the center in Fairbanks was among the line-item budget vetoes signed into law last week by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The center's $750,000 line-item was among the $34.7 million in cuts from the capital budget.

The center specializes in developing and testing energy efficient and cold climate-centered building designs in circumpolar regions around the world.

Director Jack Hebert says the veto slashes the center's core-function budget.

Dunleavy vetoed more than $400 million from the state operating budget in June. The Legislature failed to override the vetoes and instead sent Dunleavy a bill seeking to restore many of the vetoes.

Dunleavy has said he will finalize the budget this week.