Forest aims focus on opportunity, dignity if next governor

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says he'll pursue a vision for the state based on economic and educational opportunity, human dignity and societal unity if he's elected governor next year.

The Raleigh Republican formally began his gubernatorial campaign with a Saturday rally in Winston-Salem attended by roughly 1,000 people and watched by others online.

The gathering signals intensified politicking even as Forest has been preparing for a run for governor for years, building a cadre of supporters through speeches at party events and endorsements. Many of them were at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds with Forest.

Forest mentioned Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by name while identifying Cooper's veto of a "born-alive" abortion measure this year. Forest pledged to run a campaign that "appeals to your aspirations, not your fears."