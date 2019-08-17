Ohio newspaper to begin publishing Vindicator edition

A daily newspaper in Ohio has purchased the name and subscriber list of The Vindicator in Youngstown, which is publishing its final edition Aug. 31.

Vindicator owner and general manager Mark Brown said Friday The Tribune Chronicle in Warren also is buying the Vindy.com website and will publish a Mahoning County edition under The Vindicator masthead starting Sept. 1

Brown announced July 5 The Vindicator would cease publication because of financial struggles just days after the paper celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Tribune Chronicle publisher Charles Jarvis says The Vindicator edition will include many of that paper's features. The Tribune Chronicle announced plans for increased Mahoning County coverage and a separate edition after The Vindicator closing announcement.

The Tribune Chronicle's two county editions are expected to reach more than 50,000 households.