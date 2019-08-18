Organizations get money to study Vermont trail development

Two organizations working to develop recreation trails in a northeastern Vermont community say they are going to use a $75,000 federal grant to help fund a study that will guide sustainable and responsible development of the Kingdom Trail Association.

The association and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce say their application for the grant had been approved. The Association is going to contribute $25,000 to the total cost of the study.

The Caledonian Report reports the study will look for possible locations for a welcome center, needed parking, safe traffic flow and pedestrian crossings, village intersections and connections to local businesses.

The Kingdom Trail Association has more than 100 miles of trails. Last year there were 138,000 visitors.