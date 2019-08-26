Business & Real Estate

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 5.60 cents at $4.7420 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 2 cents at $3.5760 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 8.40 cents at $2.6960 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was off 2 cents at 8.5120 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.0490 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $1.38 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 1.30 cent at .6175 a pound.

