US pending home sales slid 2.5% in July in sign of slowdown

This Aug. 15, 2019, photo shows a "sale pending" sign on a home in East Derry, N.H. The National Association of Realtors releases its July report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases. AP Photo

Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, signaling that the housing market has yet to enjoy a strong bounce from lower mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 2.5% to 105.6 in July. Pending home sales have slipped 0.3% from a year ago as uncertainty has mounted about the health of the economy. With trade tensions and fears of a possible recession intensifying, a robust job market hasn't been enough to strengthen sales.

Sales have also been hampered by the lack of available homes on the market, which has contributed to home prices climbing faster than incomes and pricing out some would-be buyers. The long-standing shortage of sales listings and persistently high prices have blunted the benefits of mortgage rates nearing all-time lows.

The pace of signed contracts dropped in all four regions of the country in July, with the West experiencing the greatest decline in activity.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.