Bill would let some cats, dogs used in testing be adopted

A bill aimed at giving cats and dogs that have been subjects in research institutions and product testing facilities a second shot at life is set to come up at a public hearing.

The bill would require that research labs spare animals from automatic euthanasia and instead use animal rescue organizations to help get the dogs and cats adopted.

The bill was approved by the Massachusetts Senate last session, but failed to become law. It's set for a public hearing Tuesday at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Animals that pose a risk to public health are exempted.

Tens of thousands of cats and dogs are used for research and experimentation in the U.S. each year. Many of them are beagles.

Activists say nine states have approved similar bills, including California, New York and Rhode Island.