Water fountains, bottle refill stations now in Greenwood

The Associated Press

GREENWOOD, S.C.

Visitors thirsting for an option to make sure they can stay hydrated on the go now have an eco-friendly answer at their fingertips in one South Carolina city.

A partnership between city officials, the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, Fujifilm and Upstate Forever, a Greenville-based conservation nonprofit, have teamed to install two water fountains and bottle refilling stations at the Uptown Market and along Oak Avenue in Greenwood.

The Index-Journal reports the $6,823 project split responsibilities among the four entities. City crews will take care of labor and installation; CPW will connect the water lines; Fujifilm is paying for the stations and Upstate Forever is offering in-kind support and coordination.

