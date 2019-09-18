The Latest: Twisters from Imelda remnants cause minor damage

The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

9 p.m.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda spawned several tornadoes east of Houston, destroying some structures and damaging cars, roofs and utility lines.

No injuries were reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The first twisters were reported about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Highlands community about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies reported damage to small structures, trees and power lines in that area.

Other tornadoes struck the communities of Baytown and Cover, causing minor damage.

___

8 p.m.

Forecasters say Hurricane Humberto is continuing to pass just north of Bermuda as it lashes the island with powerful winds.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Humberto is a potent Category 3 hurricane with top sustained winds of nearly 120 mph (915 kph).

The core of the large hurricane was centered at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Bermuda. It's moving to the east-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph). Forecasters say hurricane-force winds are expected to continue across Bermuda into early Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jerry is about 715 miles (1,150 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 15 mph (nearly 25 kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, and Saba and St. Eustatius.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Lorena is obliquely approaching the Mexican shoreline of Colima and southern Jalisco. The core of Lorena was about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes on Wednesday with top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). Forecasters say Lorena is soon expected to become a hurricane and move dangerously close to the coast of southwestern Mexico during the night and early Thursday.

____

5:10 p.m.

Hurricane Humberto has edged closer to Bermuda, and forecasters say hurricane winds are expected to continue raking the island until Thursday morning.

An afternoon update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Humberto is centered 100 miles (160 km) west-northwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph), making it a Category 3 storm. It's reported moving east-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph).

Earlier, Bermuda Gov. John Rankin called up 120 members of the Royal Bermuda Regiment to prepare for possible storm recovery efforts and National Security Minister Wayne Caines urged everyone to be off the streets by 5 p.m.

Also, Tropical Storm Imelda was 80 mi (130 km) north-northeast of Houston, Texas, moving slowly northeast. It was expected to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana for the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Lorena was lashing parts of southern Mexico with torrential rains as it drives closer to the coast and nears hurricane force.

___

2 p.m.

Tropical Storm Lorena is lashing parts of southern Mexico with torrential rains as it drives closer to the coast and nears hurricane force.

Lorena is expected to brush or hit land by early Thursday somewhere between the port of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lorena had winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph) early Wednesday afternoon.

It was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo.

By week's end, Lorena is projected to come close to the the Baja California peninsula's southern tip.

Any rightward movement of the storm's track could bring it ashore, possibly twice.

Mexican officials also say they're concerned that some parts of southern Mexico, which have seen a lack of rainfall, could now get torrential rains and floods from a combination of Lorena and two other weather systems in the area.

___

11:20 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center is warning Bermuda to hurry up and complete any efforts to protect life and property as Hurricane Humberto approaches the island.

Dangerous winds are expected to hammer Bermuda from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with hurricane-force winds expected overnight. A storm surge could cause coastal flooding on Bermuda and swells will affect the U.S. coast from Florida to North Carolina.

Humberto was centered about 195 miles (310 kilometers) west of Bermuda at 11 a.m., with top winds of 120 mph (195 kmh), and moving toward the island at 16 mph (26 kmh) .

___

11 a.m.

Mexico has declared a hurricane warning for part of its southwest Pacific coast, with a strengthening Tropical Storm Lorena expected to brush the coast before heading toward the Baja California Peninsula.

The warnings cover an area from just south of the resort of Puerto Vallarta down to near the port of Manzanillo. Tropical storm warnings extended further, past Vallarta and down to Zihuatanejo.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Wednesday morning, and the Guerrero state government is already reporting intense rains and downed trees.

The storm was located about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south of Manzanillo and was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

___

6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Jerry has become the 10th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It's still far from land, but it's gaining intensity and forward speed on a path to approach the Leeward Islands as a hurricane on Thursday night or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Imelda is now a tropical depression, dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain on west Texas.

Other storms are roiling the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Kiko has stopped weakening but is headed away from land. Lorena is a little stronger, and Mario is strengthening as well. Both Lorena and Mario are expected to become hurricanes by Friday as they approach the Mexican coast.

___

5 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Humberto has increased its forward speed moves closer to Bermuda.

Forecasters say hurricane conditions are expected to reach the island Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning with rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 6 inches (15 centimeters) expected.

The storm is about 285 miles (458 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 16 mph (256 kph). They expect Humberto's center to pass just to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

The center says Humberto is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center. It is expected to remain powerful through Thursday.