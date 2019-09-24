Alaska electric costs to rise while plant is partly offline

An Alaska electric utility says customers should prepare for a monthly rate increase as the state's largest hydroelectric plant remains partially offline due to wildfire damage.

KTUU-TV reported Monday that aerial video provided by the Alaska Energy Authority shows water spilling over the Bradley Lake dam, causing losses in electric power.

Chugach Electric says users between the Kenai Peninsula and Fairbanks should expect a monthly price hike from 3% to 6% as it uses more expensive natural gas to supplement lost power.

Power lines transmitting hydroelectric energy from the Bradley Lake facility have been out of service for several weeks due to the Swan Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the plant is transmitting to Homer, but areas north have been affected by the damaged transmission lines.