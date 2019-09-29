Board approves plan to add NASA official’s name to airport

A plan to rename an Ohio airport after a retired NASA flight director is close to taking off.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority board of directors voted Thursday to rename Toledo Express Airport after Toledo native Eugene Kranz.

The Blade in Toledo reports the board has joined the Toledo City Council in voting to name the facility Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The former fighter pilot had a 34-year career with NASA and was flight director for the Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 missions.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (KAP'-suh-kav'-ich) says he casually mentioned the name change before broaching the subject on a radio station in June and the idea gained traction from there.

The Federal Aviation Administration must approve officially renaming the airport before the change could be made.