Whitmer outlines her priorities after budget vetoes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the state budget Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a press conference at the State Library and Michigan History Center in Lansing, Michigan. Matthew Dae Smith

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to pass a supplemental measure to mend Michigan's budget after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending.

The Democrat said Wednesday the $59 billion plan, which took effect Tuesday, must still be revised after her line-item vetoes and fund transfers.

She is proposing to add funding to three departments she says is needed to protect public health and safety. She also wants to triple the number of literacy coaches and to fund tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older.

Whitmer says the budget measure could include other priorities Republicans "may be interested in chatting about" following her vetoes. The vetoes affect hospitals, counties, need-based college scholarships, tourism advertising, charter schools and other functions.