Navy’s new attack submarine to be christened in Connecticut

The U.S. Navy's newest attack submarine, the future USS Oregon, has been christened in Connecticut.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton. Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon delivered the keynote address.

Politicians, shipyard leaders and Navy officials spoke about the importance of Virginia-class submarines, and praised the skills of the thousands of shipyard workers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia who built the Oregon.

The ship's sponsor, Dana Richardson, christened the nuclear submarine with sparkling wine from Oregon and water from Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Richardson is married to retired Adm. John Richardson.

It's the third Navy ship to honor the state.

Construction began in the fall of 2014 on this vessel. It's the 20th Virginia-class submarine.