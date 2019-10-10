‘It’s a nightmare’: Zimbabwe struggles with hyperinflation

When going shopping, the only thing many Zimbabweans can budget for is shock.

Hyperinflation is changing prices so quickly in the southern African nation that what you see displayed on a supermarket shelf might change by the time you reach the checkout.

"It is a nightmare," one shopper says. "I can't plan."

Zimbabwe now has the world's second highest inflation after Venezuela, according to International Monetary Fund figures.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Zimbabwe's economy has been on a downward spiral for more than a year as hopes fade that the late Robert Mugabe's successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will deliver on his promises of prosperity.

The southern African nation went through hyperinflation a decade ago but says there is no getting used to it, and coping has become both creative and desperate.