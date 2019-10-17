US home construction fell 9.4% last month

In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo a for sale sign, top, rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Norwood, Mass. On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in September. AP Photo

U.S. home building fell last month, driven by a sharp decline in the construction of new apartments.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts dropped 9.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 million. The construction of new apartments plunged 28.3% to an annual pace of 327,000.

On a brighter note, single-family home building ticked up 0.3% to an annual rate of 918,000. Single-family construction typically creates more jobs than apartment units.

September's drop comes after overall home building, fueled by lower mortgage rates, reached a 12-year high in August. Sales of existing homes rose to a 17-month high that month and sales of new homes jumped.

Building permits, a measure of future construction, slipped 2.7% in September to 1.39 million.