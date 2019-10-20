Leaking pipe in Northeast Portland releases sewage

A sewer pipe in Northeast Portland leaked an estimated 1,000 gallons (3785 liters) of untreated sewer water into an embankment.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services plugged the leak Saturday near I-84 and Northeast 21st Avenue.

The 1,000 gallons is a rough estimate.

Bureau spokeswoman Diane Dulken says crews believe the pipe has seeped for some time and it's impossible to determine the exact volume.

A complaint of a foul odor prompted a search.

The bureau oversees 2,500 miles (4023 kilometers) of sewer and stormwater pipe. Dulken says a third of the city's sewer pipes are 80 years old or older.

The bureau is designing a project to make urgent repairs to 3,600 feet (1097 meters) of sewer pipes in downtown Portland at high risk of collapse.