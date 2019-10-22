Harley-Davidson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

In this Oct. 17, 2019, photo Harley Davidson sign marks the entrance to a Harley Davidson dealership in Ashland, Va. Harley-Davidson, Inc. reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $86.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.07 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harley-Davidson shares have risen almost 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.