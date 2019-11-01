State officials push for tougher regulations after report

Rhode Island leaders are pushing for stricter regulations following a report that determined a series of failings and poor decisions by utility companies caused a loss of heat to thousands last winter.

In the response to a state investigative report released Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo says she will call on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow regulators to fine National Grid if it does not meet emergency preparedness and response standards.

The report states a natural gas outage that left more than 7,000 residents of Newport and Middletown without gas or heat for days last January was caused by low pressure in a pipeline.

The Providence Journal reports Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee says the report "underscores the inadequacy of Rhode Island's current law on utility accountability.