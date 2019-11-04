Lawmaker quits outside job amid conflict of interest worries

A Kansas state senator has resigned from her job outside of government working for a company that has earned more than $13.3 million from state contracts since 2016 amid conflict of interest concerns.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Sen. Julia Lynn of Olathe resigned Friday from Inclusion Works, a division of Allied Global Services.

Lynn has served as Republican leader of the Senate Commerce Committee. She declined to discuss her role in a private 2017 meeting in which a Kansas Department of Commerce data breach was discussed with agency leaders and AGS executives. The firm sought contract work to help resolve the hacking problem.

Lynn says influence she has had for AGS shouldn't be questioned because Kansas law exempts lawmakers from conflicts of interest. Some lawmakers called her interpretation inaccurate.