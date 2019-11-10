College student in Michigan hit, killed by train

A Chicago-bound passenger train has struck and killed a 19-year-old college student in central Michigan.

Authorities in Albion say the collision with the westbound Amtrak train occurred Saturday at a pedestrian crossing around 8:30 p.m. The Albion Department of Public Safety didn't immediately release the name of the Albion College student.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told the Detroit Free Press that the Albion Police Department is investigating. She says 65 passengers were aboard the Amtrak 355 Wolverine Train at the time.