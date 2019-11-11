Unions express optimism over possible British Steel deal

Unions are expressing optimism that a deal in principle has been struck to rescue British Steel, potentially safeguarding some 4,000 jobs.

The steelmaker appears poised to secure a 70 million-pound ($89.6 million) deal with the Chinese industrial giant Jingye. The BBC reported that a deal in principle had been reached, just days after talks with the Turkish firm Ataer collapsed.

The Community trade union says interest from both Ataer and Jingye "rightly demonstrates that potential buyers believe that British Steel can have a sustainable future."

GMB union national officer Ross Murdoch says that, while they are optimistic, "due diligence on this sale was completed very quickly and the devil will be in the detail. As such we will seek an urgent meeting with the Jingye group to discuss their precise strategy."