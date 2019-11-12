Arizona man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

Yavapai County authorities say a 72-year-old Prescott Valley man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

County sheriff's officials say Joseph Collins was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer.

An off-duty sheriff's detention officer saw a vehicle with emergency light bars on its roof pulling behind other cars on the road and activating the lights.

The detention officer asked Collins if he was a law enforcement officer and he reportedly replied "maybe."

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Authorities say Collins claimed the light bars on his vehicle were safety devices.

Sheriff's deputies say Collins' car also had law enforcement stickers and a radio antenna similar to police vehicles.

They say Collins also was wearing a bright green reflector vest like those worn by police officers.