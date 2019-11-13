Fed’s Powell sees steady growth, signals pause in rate cuts

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Powell plans to testify to Congress' Joint Economic Committee. AP Photo

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects the U.S. economy to continue growing at a solid pace, though it still faces risks from slower growth overseas and trade tensions.

Powell also says the Fed is likely to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate unchanged in the coming months, unless the economy slows enough to cause Fed policymakers to make a “material reassessment” of their outlook.

In a written statement he will deliver to the Joint Economic Committee later Wednesday, Powell said, “Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective as most likely.”

The Fed cut short-term rates last month for the third time this year, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.