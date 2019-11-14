Seward Highway to see closures near Seward for repairs

Emergency repairs to culverts will periodically close the Seward Highway north of Seward.

State highway officials say the repairs will begin Friday at Milepost 32.9 at Moose Creek and traffic will be slowed.

Starting Sunday, the highway will close overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The final overnight closure will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and end at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency vehicles will still use the highway.

Drivers can expect delays during other hours. One lane of traffic will be open with flagging operations for the duration of the work.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A construction contractor will join personnel from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to work on the damaged culverts.

Spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the culverts are failing at their bases.