Interstate 40 reopens in N Carolina’s Pigeon River Gorge

Motorists may again travel westbound Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina after repairs were completed to a bridge.

The state Department of Transportation says barricades were removed, opening the westbound lanes between mile markers 15 and 20 on Thursday. The repairs involved a bridge over Jonathan Creek and White Oak Road, and have been finished in time for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Division 14 resident engineer Nathan Tanner says there were worries that the work could take up to five days, but the contractor finished the repairs in three days.

Work was also performed on the eastbound lanes.